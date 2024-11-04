News & Insights

Versarien Sees Shift in Major Shareholdings

November 04, 2024

Versarien (GB:VRS) has released an update.

Versarien PLC has seen a change in its major holdings, as Richard Wyn Jones and Christine Therese Jones now hold a combined 6.88% of the company’s shares. This marks a decrease from their previous position of 10.40%. Investors should take note of this shift in voting power, which could influence future decisions within the company.

