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Versant Media Group, Inc. Q1 Income Falls

May 14, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $286 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $1.687 billion from $1.706 billion last year.

Versant Media Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $286 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.687 Bln vs. $1.706 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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