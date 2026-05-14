Versant Media Group, Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $286 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $1.687 billion from $1.706 billion last year.

Versant Media Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $286 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.99 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.687 Bln vs. $1.706 Bln last year.

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