Versant Media Group To Buy Full Swing For $530 Mln

(RTTNews) - Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT), announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire sports technology company Full Swing for about $530 million in cash.

Versant will buy Full Swing from private equity firm Bruin Capital and minority investors.

The acquisition will add an interactive sports platform to Versant's golf business, which includes Golf Channel, GolfNow and GolfPass.

Versant said the deal will expand its capabilities into interactive sports experiences and help it build an ecosystem across content, commerce and training.

Gibson Dunn acted as legal advisor, and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to Versant. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as Bruin's legal counsel.

The deal is set to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Versant were losing 0.21 percent, changing hands at $37.87.

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