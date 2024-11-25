VersaBank’s DRT Cyber Achieves SOC2 Certification

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

VersaBank’s subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc., has enhanced its cybersecurity capabilities by securing the prestigious SOC2 Type 1 Certification for its Penetration Testing division, Digital Boundary Group. This achievement provides customers, especially in regulated sectors, with greater confidence in their security measures, aligning with DRT Cyber’s mission to protect digital assets and sensitive data from cyber threats.

For further insights into TSE:VBNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.