VersaBank’s DRT Cyber Achieves SOC2 Certification

November 25, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank’s subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc., has enhanced its cybersecurity capabilities by securing the prestigious SOC2 Type 1 Certification for its Penetration Testing division, Digital Boundary Group. This achievement provides customers, especially in regulated sectors, with greater confidence in their security measures, aligning with DRT Cyber’s mission to protect digital assets and sensitive data from cyber threats.

