VersaBank (VBNK) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 14.68

The average one-year price target for VersaBank (NasdaqGS:VBNK) has been revised to $14.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $12.96 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.35 to a high of $17.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.12% from the latest reported closing price of $16.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in VersaBank. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBNK is 0.32%, an increase of 17.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 10,952K shares. The put/call ratio of VBNK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,986K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 25.99% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 1,182K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,058K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 5.33% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 783K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBNK by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 736K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 28.94%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.