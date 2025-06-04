VersaBank Reports Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - VersaBank (VBNK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$8.52 million, or C$0.26 per share. This compares with C$11.82 million, or C$0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to C$30.13 million from C$28.50 million last year.

VersaBank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$8.52 Mln. vs. C$11.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.26 vs. C$0.45 last year. -Revenue: C$30.13 Mln vs. C$28.50 Mln last year.

