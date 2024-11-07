VersaBank to Join 2024 KBW Fintech Conference

News & Insights

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank, a leading digital financial institution, is set to participate in the 2024 KBW Fintech Conference in New York City. The event will highlight the bank’s innovative fintech solutions and its focus on cyber security through its subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. Investors and fintech enthusiasts may find VersaBank’s approach to digital banking and partnerships a compelling opportunity.

