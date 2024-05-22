VersaBank Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results Date

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank is set to announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on June 5, 2024, followed by a conference call and webcast featuring President & CEO David Taylor and CFO John Asma. Investors can participate in the call or follow the webcast online, with a replay available for 90 days post-event. The bank prides itself on being a leader in digital banking, offering innovative financial solutions and focusing on cybersecurity through its subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc.

