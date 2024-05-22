News & Insights

Stocks

VersaBank Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results Date

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank is set to announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on June 5, 2024, followed by a conference call and webcast featuring President & CEO David Taylor and CFO John Asma. Investors can participate in the call or follow the webcast online, with a replay available for 90 days post-event. The bank prides itself on being a leader in digital banking, offering innovative financial solutions and focusing on cybersecurity through its subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc.

For further insights into TSE:VBNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VBNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.