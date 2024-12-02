VersaBank to Announce 2024 Financial Results

Versabank (TSE:VBNK) has released an update.

VersaBank is set to announce its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on December 9, with a conference call featuring insights from its CEO and CFO. Known for its digital, branchless banking model, VersaBank has expanded its successful Receivable Purchase Program to the U.S. market, aiming to tap into the vast point-of-sale finance sector. The bank continues to leverage its technology and cyber security services to enhance efficiency and mitigate risks.

