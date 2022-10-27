Versa Networks raises $120 million led by BlackRock, eyeing IPO

By Krystal Hu

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Network security provider Versa Networks has raised $120 million in equity and debt in what will be its final funding round before an initial public offering, its chief executive told Reuters.

The round, led by BlackRock Inc BLK.N with participation by Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, which provided the debt, is critical to helping the company become cash flow positive while keeping its annual revenue growth rate over 50%, said Kelly Ahuja, chief executive at Versa Networks.

Versa declined to disclose its current valuation, but said it is higher than the previous round last July when it was valued at $700 million.

It plans to use the capital to build the product and expand sales and marketing. The fresh funding brings Versa's total capital raised to date to $316 million.

The company has yet to hire banks, but Ahuja said he is anticipating a public listing in the next 18 months. Citigroup C.N advised the capital raise.

Startups are getting more creative in capital-raising as the venture capital market for mature startups slows, prompting more entrepreneurs to seek alternatives to equity financing, including debt.

Founded in 2012, Versa Networks provides solutions including VPN, Edge Compute Protection, Firewall as a Service and Zero Trust Network Access, serving over 10,000 customers including BP BP.L and Capital One COF.N. It competes with Cisco CSCO.O and VMware VMW.N that run in-house secure access service edge (SASE) businesses.

The Santa Clara, Calif-based company employs over 600 people globally, with more than half of its revenue coming from the U.S. market.

Last October, it hired Lalit Kumar, a former executive at Medallia and NetSuite as its first chief financial officer.

