Verrica Pharmaceuticals: YCANTH Granted NCE Status By FDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) announced the company's lead product, YCANTH, has received New Chemical Entity Status and a listing in the Orange Book from the FDA, providing a minimum five years of regulatory exclusivity. The company said its U.S. patents and pending patent applications related to YCANTH are projected to expire between 2034 and 2041, excluding any patent term adjustment or patent term extension.

Ted White, Verrica's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "While NCE status will provide YCANTH with a minimum of five years of protection, we anticipate our full patent portfolio to provide protection from generic competition for the next decade and potentially beyond."

