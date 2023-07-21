News & Insights

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' Molluscum Treatment Gets FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), Friday announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Ycanth (cantharidin) topical solution for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

"We are proud to bring patients and caregivers the first FDA-approved treatment for molluscum, which is one of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology," commented Ted White, Verrica's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Verrica is the first company to develop a proprietary applicator and GMP-formulation of cantharidin that allows a safe, effective and precise topical administration, and the first company to successfully gain FDA approval after conducting rigorous clinical trials to evaluate the safe and effective use of a cantharidin-based product for the treatment of molluscum."

Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people annually in the United States, primarily children.

Ycanth is a drug-device combination product administered by a healthcare professional. Verrica plans to make Ycanth available by September 2023.

