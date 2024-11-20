Verrica Pharmaceuticals announces common stock offering, no amount given

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and in either case, accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock, in an underwritten public offering. Jefferies is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

