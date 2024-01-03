News & Insights

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement With Walgreens To Distribute YCANTH

(RTTNews) - Dermatology therapeutics company Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) announced Wednesday the expansion of its distribution network by entering into an agreement with Walgreen Co., a subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), to distribute YCANTH through its specialty pharmacy.

Walgreens joins Verrica's existing specialty pharmacy, Nufactor, who continues to be instrumental in helping the Company build awareness of YCANTH therapy among high volume dermatology and pediatric medical practices.

YCANTH is the first FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

