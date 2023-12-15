Verrica Pharma: Torii Reports Positive Top-line Results From Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial Of TO-208

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) said its partner, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., reported positive top-line results from Phase 3 trial of TO-208 for the treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum in Japan. The results showed that the proportion of subjects achieving complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at the completion of the confirmatory study, the primary endpoint of efficacy, was statistically significant versus placebo. TO-208 was well tolerated in the study.

In 2021, Verrica and Torii signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of VP-102 in Japan. Torii plans to submit a manufacturing and marketing application for the product in Japan, based on the results of the Phase 3 trial and other studies currently being conducted.

