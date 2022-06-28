Verrica Pharma Holds Type A Meeting With FDA Regarding Path Forward For NDA For VP-102

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) announced the company held a Type A meeting with the FDA on Monday regarding the path forward for the resubmission and potential approval of the New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Ted White, CEO, said: "We are encouraged by the FDA's willingness to work collaboratively with us on the amount of stability data required from an alternative contract manufacturing organization for our bulk solution at the time of resubmission as well as our options for post-approval use of bulk solution previously manufactured."

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals are up 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

