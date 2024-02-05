News & Insights

Verrica Pharma Files Suit Against Dormer Lab Alleging False Advertising, Unfair Competition

February 05, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dermatology therapeutics company, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), Monday announced that it had filed a lawsuit, alleging Dormer Laboratories Inc., a Canada-based pharmaceutical lab, of false and misleading advertising, and promotion of unapproved cantharidin-containing drugs in the U.S. market.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, YCANTH is the only cantharidin-containing drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious skin disease, especially in children.

Verrica said that it had requested the court to prohibit Dormer Labs from marketing, selling, and distributing unapproved drugs in the U.S.

The pharmaceutical company also sought compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages from Dormer Labs for the violation of the federal Lanham Act and Pennsylvania law.

In the pre-market activity, Verrica Pharmaceuticals is climbing 0.71 percent, to $5.71 on the Nasdaq.

