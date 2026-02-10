Verrica Announces Launch Of YCANTH For Treatment Of Molluscum Contagiosum By Torii Pharma In Japan

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company announced the Launch of YCANTH for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum in Japan by its partner Torii Pharmaceutical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shionogi & Co., Ltd., (SGIOF).

Molluscum contagiosum is a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children.

YCANTH or VP-102, formerly TO-208, is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum.

Verrica noted that YCANTH is the first healthcare professional-administered product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum.

Notably, Verrica retains the global rights to YCANTH in all territories outside Japan.

Torii filed the New Drug Application for YCANTH in molluscum with MHLW in December 2024. In September 2025, Verrica announced that Torii received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for YCANTH to treat molluscum.

Approval of YCANTH in Japan was based on positive results from a confirmatory Phase 3 trial.

The double blind, randomised, and parallel-group comparison Phase 3 trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of TO-208 in comparison to placebo, when applied once every 21 days for up to four applications in patients with molluscum.

The positive results showed the proportion of subjects achieving complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at the end of the confirmatory study, the primary endpoint of efficacy, was statistically significant compared to placebo.

"With few treatments currently available in Japan, the launch of YCANTH will enable access to a therapy which addresses this significant unmet need", said Jayson Rieger, president and chief executive officer of Verrica.

In July 2025, as part of its amended collaboration and license agreement with Torii, Verrica announced plans to initiate a manufacturing transfer to Torii for YCANTH applicators to be sold in Japan, which is expected to take several years.

In the interim, Verrica will receive from Torii a transfer price for applicators manufactured by Verrica's manufacturing partners.

After the transfer of at least one component of the manufacturing process, Verrica will begin receiving royalties on net sales in Japan of applicators manufactured by Torii and/or its manufacturing partners.

Approximately 250 million lives are eligible to receive YCANTH coverage under insurance. Commercially insured patients pay just $25 per YCANTH treatment visit, with up to two applicators included.

VRCA has traded between $3.28 and $9.82 from November 2025 to date. The stock closed Monday's trade at $6.91.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.