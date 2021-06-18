Verra Mobility (VRRM) Buys Redflex, Strengthens Product Offerings

Verra Mobility Corporation VRRM yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Redflex Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. The purchase price for each of Redflex’s shares was A$0.96, representing total acquisition value of A$152.5 million. Notably, Redflex will cease to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective close of market on Jun 21, 2021. It’s worth noting here that Verra Mobility entered into the acquisition deal with Redflex in January 2021.



Verra Mobility’s shares gained 1.1% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $15.33.



Based in Melbourne, Australia, Redflex is a leading intelligent transport solutions technology company, engaged in offering traffic management products and services. The company’s product portfolio boasts several platform-based solutions that leverage advanced sensor and image capture technologies. Its solutions are used across motorway authorities, police and law authorities, and local cities throughout the world. Notably, in 2020, the company generated revenues of $71.8 million and an EBITDA of $13.3 million.

Benefits of the Acquisition

Redflex’s expertise in traffic and safety solutions, coupled with its strong innovation and technology capabilities, will extend Verra Mobility’s smart transportation solutions portfolio. Also, the acquisition will expand Verra Mobility’s scale and customer reach across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, as well as Middle East regions.



Notably, Redflex, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, will be part of Verra Mobility’s Government Solutions business segment. The Government Solutions segment is engaged in providing automated safety solutions to counties, municipalities, school districts and law enforcement agencies. In first-quarter 2021, the segment reported revenues of $44.2 million, reflecting a decline of 20% on a year-over-year basis.



Verra Mobility anticipates to realize cost synergies of roughly $8-$10 million in the next couple of years.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Verra Mobility, with approximately $2.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to benefit from solid portfolio of products and solutions, acquired assets and reopening of global economies. However, headwinds across its rental car industry are likely to affect its performance in the near term.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 11% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 69 cents for 2021, up 11.3% from the 60-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at 85 cents, up 11.8% over the same time frame.

