Verra Mobility Corp - (VRRM) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 23.80

The average one-year price target for Verra Mobility Corp - (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been revised to 23.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 22.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.44% from the latest reported closing price of 17.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility Corp -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRRM is 0.42%, a decrease of 22.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 196,418K shares. The put/call ratio of VRRM is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 10,399K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,790K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,167K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 9,018K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,413K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,390K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 97.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 8,659.64% over the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Background Information

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

