Verona Pharma plc's (NASDAQ:VRNA) 7.3% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 46% as well as institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 7.3% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 24% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Verona Pharma. NasdaqGM:VRNA Ownership Breakdown September 22nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Verona Pharma?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Verona Pharma does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Verona Pharma's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:VRNA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Verona Pharma. Ai Biotechnology Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.0% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 6.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, RA Capital Management, L.P. and OrbiMed Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO David Zaccardelli is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Verona Pharma

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Verona Pharma plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$26m worth of the US$873m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 46% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 8.0%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

