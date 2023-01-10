Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $23.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 85.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

