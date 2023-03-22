Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $19.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%.

VRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.90 per share and revenue of $10 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.46% and +2083.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.03% higher within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.