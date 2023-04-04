Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $20.91, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.90 per share and revenue of $10 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.46% and +2083.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.03% higher. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

