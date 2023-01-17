Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $23.69, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 77.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

