Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $20.06, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.52% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.90 per share and revenue of $10 million, which would represent changes of +13.46% and +2083.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.03% higher within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

