Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $22.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

