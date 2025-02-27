VERONA PHARMA Earnings Results: $VRNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERONA PHARMA ($VRNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.40 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $36,660,000, beating estimates of $33,705,777 by $2,954,223.
VERONA PHARMA Insider Trading Activity
VERONA PHARMA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,400,000 shares for an estimated $10,766,130.
- MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,400,000 shares for an estimated $10,765,274.
- KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) sold 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,176,360
- DAVID R EBSWORTH has made 2 purchases buying 59,360 shares for an estimated $277,680 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTINA ACKERMANN purchased 41,880 shares for an estimated $198,385
VERONA PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of VERONA PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,242,823 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,596,700
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 2,861,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,334,014
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 2,457,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,702,275
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 2,330,025 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,206,361
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,902,026 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,330,087
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,821,019 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,568,122
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,265,783 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,782,962
