Verona Pharma to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Verona Pharma will announce its 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by an investor conference call.

Verona Pharma plc announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. Participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers for US and international callers, and a live webcast will also be available on the company's website. Verona Pharma focuses on innovative therapies for chronic respiratory diseases and has developed Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine), an inhaled therapy for COPD with additional potential applications in other respiratory conditions.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the fourth quarter and full year financial results indicates transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

Hosting a conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with the investment community, which can help build investor confidence.

The first commercial product, OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine), represents a significant milestone for the company, addressing chronic respiratory diseases with innovative therapeutic options.

The potential applications of ensifentrine in various respiratory diseases highlight ongoing growth opportunities for Verona Pharma's product portfolio.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results announcement may raise concerns among investors that the company is facing challenges, as companies often only announce results after having managed to meet expectations.

The lack of specific financial metrics or guidance in the press release could indicate that the company may be struggling to perform or meet previous projections.

The emphasis on the investment community call suggests a need for heightened communication, which may reflect issues in the company's performance or strategic direction.

FAQ

When will Verona Pharma report its financial results?

Verona Pharma will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on February 27, 2025.

What time is the Verona Pharma conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT on February 27, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial +1-800-836-8184 for U.S. callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers.

Is there a webcast available for the financial results?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on the Investors page of Verona Pharma’s website.

What is the focus of Verona Pharma?

Verona Pharma develops and commercializes innovative therapies for chronic respiratory diseases with high unmet medical needs.

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.





To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:







+1-800-836-8184 for callers in the United States



+1-646-357-8785 for international callers







A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website,



www.veronapharma.com



, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.





For further information please contact:











Verona Pharma plc







Tel: +1-844-341-9901









Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Communications







IR@veronapharma.com













Argot Partners







US Investor Enquiries





Tel: +1-212-600-1902







verona@argotpartners.com













Ten Bridge Communications







International / US Media Enquiries





Tel: +1-781-316-4424







tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com











Wendy Ryan



















About Verona Pharma







Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre



TM



(ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit



www.veronapharma.com



.



