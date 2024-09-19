VERO Stock Likely to Get Support From New Regulatory Nod in Australia

Venus Concept VERO, a leader in medical aesthetic technology, is set to strengthen its international presence following the regulatory clearance from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to market its Venus Bliss MAX system.

This flagship device, which integrates three innovative technologies, positions the company to capture a broader share of the aesthetic market across multiple regions.

Likely Trend of VERO Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved more than 2.3% north at yesterday’s close.

As consumer interest is rapidly developing around medical aesthetic products, the company is gaining market share for its product portfolio, which consists of an advanced line of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa Pro, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. We anticipate the latest regulatory development, a breakthrough for the company in the Australian market, to inspire investors’ optimism for the stock.

Meanwhile, VERO currently has a market capitalization of $3.65 million. The company is expected to report an earnings growth of 6.9% in 2024 and a staggering 54.2% in 2025.



More on VERO's Venus Bliss MAX

Venus Bliss MAX combines advanced technologies — Multi-Polar Radio Frequency, Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields, and VariPulse technology for cellulite reduction and skin treatments, FlexMax EMS applicators for muscle conditioning and a diode laser for fat reduction. This versatility enables Venus Concept to cater to the growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive body treatments. The device’s ability to deliver multiple treatments in one platform makes it a valuable offering for aesthetic professionals, enhancing their ability to meet diverse customer needs.

Impact on Venus Concept's International Expansion

Venus Concept’s approval in Australia opens doors for further international expansion, reinforcing its position as a global player in the aesthetic technology space. With a presence in more than 60 countries, this latest regulatory clearance is a strategic move that could significantly increase market penetration in the Asia-Pacific region. Australia, known for its robust healthcare regulations, sets a standard that could influence other markets, accelerating Venus Concept's entry into additional countries.

By securing approval in Australia, Venus Concept is not only tapping into a new market but also setting the stage for broader global growth.

Market Prospects in Favor of VERO

According to a Grand View Research report, the global aesthetic medicine market, valued at $112 billion in 2022, is projected to witness a 14.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Advanced aesthetic devices, like non-invasive body contouring systems, are driving demand. Despite initial pandemic setbacks, remote work has intensified focus on appearance, boosting interest in cosmetic procedures, particularly non-invasive treatments. The surge in awareness, especially in developing countries like India and South Korea, positions the market for sustained high demand, with India ranking among the top five countries globally for non-surgical procedures in 2021, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Share Price Performance of VERO

Shares of VERO have plunged 42.5% over the past year against a 4.3% rise of the industry.

Venus Concept’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Venus Concept carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedics Group TMDX, AxoGen AXGN and OrthoPediatrics KIDS. While TransMedics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AxoGen and OrthoPediatrics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share have moved up 2.5% to $1.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 156.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth. TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 165.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%

Estimates for 2024 OrthoPediatrics’ loss per share have declined to 92 cents from 96 cents in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of KIDS have lost 0.8% against the industry’s 18.1% growth. In the last reported quarter, KIDS delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.81%.

