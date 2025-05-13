$VERO Earnings Preview: Recent $VERO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VERO ($VERO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,271,330 and earnings of -$14.36 per share.
$VERO Insider Trading Activity
$VERO insiders have traded $VERO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY NATALE sold 42,768 shares for an estimated $13,193
$VERO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,089,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,038,840
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 621,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,085
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 32,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,502
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 31,383 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,558
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 27,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,176
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 11,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,434
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 10,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,304
