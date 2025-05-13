$VERO Earnings Preview: Recent $VERO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$VERO ($VERO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,271,330 and earnings of -$14.36 per share.

$VERO Insider Trading Activity

$VERO insiders have traded $VERO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY NATALE sold 42,768 shares for an estimated $13,193

$VERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $VERO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

