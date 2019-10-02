Vernon Hill, chairman of Britain's troubled Metro Bank, steps down

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Vernon Hill, the chairman and founder of Britain's troubled Metro Bank will step down from the bank's board and his role by the end of the year, the bank said on Wednesday.

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vernon Hill, the chairman and founder of Britain's troubled Metro Bank MTRO.L will step down from the bank's board and his role by the end of the year, the bank said on Wednesday.

Metro Bank said if the search for a new chairman is not completed by the end of the year, it will appoint existing independent non-executive director as interim chair.

The lender has lost 89% of its share value this year following the disclosure of an accounting error and questions about the viability of its branch-heavy business model in a banking industry increasingly going digital.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters