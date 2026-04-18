Vermillion Wealth Management Loads Up On Foreign Debt With a Purchase of DFGX Shares Worth $3.4 Million

Key Points

Acquired 64,665 shares of DFGX; estimated trade size $3.42 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.35 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented a 1.34% change in 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 311,681 shares valued at $16.35 million

DFGX now accounts for 6.42% of Vermillion’s 13F assets, placing it inside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released April 17, 2026, Vermillion Wealth Management, Inc. increased its position in the Dimensional International Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX), by 64,665 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $3.42 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price over the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value rose by $3.35 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

Buy activity brought DFGX to 6.4170% of Vermillion’s 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: DFUS: $45,604,245 (18.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: BND: $23,132,104 (9.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFCF: $20,833,562 (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: DFGX: $16,347,000 (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFAI: $13,301,853 (5.3% of AUM)

As of April 17, 2026, DFGX shares were priced at $53.11, up 0.93% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 index by 33.96 percentage points.

The fund’s annualized dividend yield stood at 2.81% as of April 17, 2026; shares were 2.89% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.5 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-17) $53.11 Dividend yield 2.81% 1-year total return 3.73%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to provide exposure to a diversified universe of foreign debt securities, including government, corporate, and supranational bonds.

The portfolio primarily comprises international fixed income instruments, with allocations across various issuers, maturities, and credit qualities to manage risk and enhance yield.

The ETF operates under an open-ended structure, with an annual expense ratio reflected in the fund’s net asset value; it is designed for institutional and individual investors seeking global fixed income diversification.

Dimensional International Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is a passively managed fund providing broad exposure to non-U.S. fixed income markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors seeking exposure to dollar-denominated non-U.S. foreign debt securities might want to follow Vermillion Wealth Management into the Dimensional International Core Fixed Income (DFGX) ETF for a few reasons. Investors used to conducting business in dollars who also want exposure to foreign debt will appreciate the convenience and the diversification.

The DFGX ETF offers investors exposure to international debt at a fairly low 0.2% net expense ratio. Three of its five largest holdings are backed by the Japanese Government. Not all of the fund’s portfolio is invested in debt backed by foreign governments. Bonds from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) are the firm’s third-largest holding at 1.28% of the portfolio as of April 16, 2026.

Investors seeking stability will appreciate the fund’s focus on high-quality assets. The DGFX ETF’s diverse portfolio consists of investment-grade debt rated BBB or better. A slight majority of the portfolio is invested in corporate debt, with the rest split between treasuries and other government-related securities.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.