Vermilion Energy (VET) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company reported earnings of 95 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. In the trailing two quarters, Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line, delivering an earnings surprise of 89.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Vermilion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vermilion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vermilion Energy Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings per share of 84 cents has witnessed no upward and one downward movement in the past 30 days. This suggests year-over-year earnings growth of 863.6%.

Factors to Consider

In the March quarter, crude oil and natural prices increased significantly compared to the prior-year quarter. Healthier commodity prices are likely to have aided Vermilion Energy since the company is a leading upstream energy player with a strong footprint in the prolific resources of North America, Europe and Australia.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Vermilion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Vermilion Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Vermilion Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP has an Earnings ESP of +4.89% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

