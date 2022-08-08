Vermilion Energy (VET) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 11, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. In the trailing three quarters, Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, delivering a surprise of 79.2%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Vermilion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vermilion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vermilion Energy Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vermilion Energy’s second-quarter earnings per share of $1.61 has witnessed one upward revision and one downward movement in the past 30 days. This suggests a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents.

Factors to Consider

In the June-end quarter, crude oil and natural prices increased significantly from the prior-year quarter. Higher commodity prices are expected to have been favorable for Vermilion Energy’s exploration and production activities in the second quarter, as it is a leading upstream energy player with a strong footprint in the prolific resources of North America, Europe and Australia.

While a healthier commodity price scenario is likely to have boosted the company’s profit levels in the to-be-reported quarter, an escalation in costs is anticipated to have played a spoilsport.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vermilion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Vermilion Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at earnings of $1.61 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Vermilion Energy currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shoals Technologies is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHLS’ quarterly earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Enovix Corporation ENVX has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

Enovix is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVX’s quarterly earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, suggesting an increase from the prior-year figure.

Archaea Energy Inc. LFG has an Earnings ESP of +109.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Archaea Energy is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LFG’s bottom line is pegged at 11 cents per share.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.