Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $22.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 9.33% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Vermilion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vermilion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 225%.

VET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150.79% and +72.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.13% higher. Vermilion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vermilion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.92, so we one might conclude that Vermilion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)



