Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed the most recent trading day at $23.38, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 19.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Vermilion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 191.07%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +168.25% and +72.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.77% lower. Vermilion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Vermilion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.68, so we one might conclude that Vermilion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

