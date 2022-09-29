Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $21.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 19.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Vermilion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vermilion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 219.64%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion, which would represent changes of +142.06% and +72.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.9% higher within the past month. Vermilion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vermilion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.42, which means Vermilion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.