Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed the most recent trading day at $24.94, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 28.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 1106.25% from the prior-year quarter.

VET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +192.46% and +72.81%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.29% higher within the past month. Vermilion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Vermilion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.07.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

