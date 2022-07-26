Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $23.40, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 17.26% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1106.25%.

VET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +192.46% and +72.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.29% higher. Vermilion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vermilion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.82.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

