Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $19.63 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $8.71 per share, with $30.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.53.

