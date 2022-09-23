Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.91, changing hands as low as $19.47 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $8.15 per share, with $30.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.55.

