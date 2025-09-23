Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.95, changing hands as high as $8.26 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $5.14 per share, with $10.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.20.

