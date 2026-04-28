Vermilion Energy (VET) Price Target Increased by 25.87% to 16.02

The average one-year price target for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) has been revised to $16.02 / share. This is an increase of 25.87% from the prior estimate of $12.72 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.98 to a high of $23.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from the latest reported closing price of $13.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vermilion Energy. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 18.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VET is 0.25%, an increase of 51.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 76,295K shares. The put/call ratio of VET is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,198K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 14.51% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,593K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 54.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 56.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,442K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing a decrease of 50.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 30.42% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,927K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 6.95% over the last quarter.

LM Asset holds 3,773K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares , representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 43.15% over the last quarter.

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