Vermilion Energy (VET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $22.41, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 19.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 15.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Vermilion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vermilion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 191.07%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +168.25% and +72.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.44% lower within the past month. Vermilion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vermilion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



