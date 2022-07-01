Vermilion Energy (VET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $19.42, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 16.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 625%.

VET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +116.67% and +72.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.25% higher within the past month. Vermilion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vermilion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

