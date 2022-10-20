Vermilion Energy (VET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed the most recent trading day at $22.05, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 192.86% from the prior-year quarter.

VET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +174.21% and +72.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.5% lower within the past month. Vermilion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vermilion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.54.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Free Stock Analysis Report



