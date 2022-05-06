Vermilion Energy (VET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $21.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 0.72% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 8.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 863.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, which would represent changes of +94.84% and +35.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.55% higher within the past month. Vermilion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vermilion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.5, so we one might conclude that Vermilion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

