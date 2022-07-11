Vermilion Energy (VET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vermilion Energy (VET) closed at $19.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 13.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.33% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vermilion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 1068.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion, which would represent changes of +185.71% and +72.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vermilion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Vermilion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vermilion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.79 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.51.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.