Vermilion Energy (VET) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Vermilion Energy said on March 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.90% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vermilion Energy is $24.50. The forecasts range from a low of $18.55 to a high of $40.12. The average price target represents an increase of 81.90% from its latest reported closing price of $13.47.

The projected annual revenue for Vermilion Energy is $3,627MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vermilion Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VET is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 53,792K shares. The put/call ratio of VET is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ninepoint Partners holds 6,000K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 153.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,462K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 58.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,158K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,989K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 44.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,946K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 72.95% over the last quarter.

Vermilion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia. Its business model emphasizes organic production growth augmented with value-adding acquisitions, along with returning capital to investors when economically warranted. Vermilion is targeting growth in production primarily through the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional resource plays in Canada and the United States, the exploration and development of high impact natural gas opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany, and through oil drilling and workover programs in France and Australia. Vermilion holds a 20% working interest in the Corrib gas field in Ireland.

